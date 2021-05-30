I was helping our small grandson wash his hands in a way that brings cheer. In my green plastic dish is oatmeal soap and several flat stones to keep the soap dry. This week, I looked at one stone and let its wisdom “sink in.” It is light grey with a winged shoe and the No. 8 on one side and a simple word on the other: Remember.
The stone draws me back many years ago to the eight cross-country runners who were tragically killed by a driver who was far too drunk. More than that, the stone takes me back to the integrity of eight guys who ran for miles and gave each other mutual support in wind and snow and rain. They were even offering support to each other by riding together on Wyoming Highway 287 that tragic night.
Remember is what the stone said. At my age, that means a lot to me. Mostly, it is to call to mind someone from the past and hold on that one by what is significant still.
Folks who come to Laramie’s Greenhill Cemetery are not only struck by stones that go back to 1888, and more. But, by the sign at the entrance of Greenhill, which reads: “Lives are commemorated — deaths are recorded — families are reunited — and love is undisguised.”
The sign also reads: “Testimonies of devotion, pride, and remembrance are carved in stone to pay warm tribute to accomplishments, and to the life not the death — of a loved one.” The timeless purpose of our city’s cemetery goes back to 1882/1868, when Eli Holliday was buried because our community cared about him … and remembering. In spite of the years, this is sacred ground.
Here in cemeteries and in ceremonies for Memorial Day, what is asked of us is to: Remember
And, to know that in spite of changes in our values, our customs and our world, Memorial Day and its invitation to hold on to what is important after all. That’s why Jews say prayers of mourning and return to the grave a year after death. That’s why Christians return to the “Last Supper” and hear Jesus say “This do in remembrance of me.”
Remember: It’s putting the pieces together … again.
In these chaotic times, when we just don’t know what to do, we can draw strength from those who went before us and whose goodness lives in our souls.