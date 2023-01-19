Last week, we had the great honor of calling to order the start of the 67th General Session of the Wyoming State Legislature. Now begins the hard work on behalf of the residents of our great state.

We are committed to upholding the rules and traditions of this institution to ensure fairness and respect, building up leaders at every level and debating policies on merit and substance. Wyoming solutions are needed to address the challenges that lie ahead. We have never taken our cues from Washington, D.C., and it would be a grave mistake to start now. The people of our great state deserve better.

Ogden Driskill is the president of the Senate and has served in the Wyoming Legislature since 2011.

Albert Sommers is the Speaker of the House and has served in the Legislature since 2013.

