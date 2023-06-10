Do you remember the feeling? Running out of the elementary school door with your backpack filled with the contents of your desk. Crinkled papers, worn crayons, and the coat you took to school but never wore at recess were all shoved inside. The zipper didn’t completely zip, but you didn’t care. You ran out into the sunshine shouting, “Free, free, I am freeeee!”

Summer break began. The air felt fresher. The walk home seemed shorter. And the days of summer ahead appeared endless. That is how I remember it.

Pennie Hunt is a Wyoming-based author, blogger and speaker. Her email address is penniehunt@gmail.com.

Tags

comments powered by Disqus