Living in Wyoming requires an acceptance that simple tasks like driving to the store can be difficult or even dangerous during the winter months. We’re used to snow, ice, wind, polar temperatures and even the occasional blizzard. But by any measure, this winter has been especially brutal for travel. On March 3, Wyoming recorded its 31st crash death of 2023. At that time last year, only 12 people had died in crashes here. In 2021, that number was 18.

Some of the carnage can be attributed to this winter’s severity. We’ve experienced more storms than normal, more snow that we’d typically expect. Multiple times this year, nearly the entire state’s highway system was either shut down or severely impacted by storms. Icy roads have caused cars to slide into oncoming semi-trucks, resulted in massive pile-ups and left drivers struggling to see the road in front of them.

