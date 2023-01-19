Childhood hunger is an issue legislators would rather ignore, because if you admit it exists, you have to do something, and that costs money.
They do acknowledge many of their constituents struggle to make ends meet. Their answer? A time- and price-limited sales tax holiday on school supplies.
Do they really think the 6% sales tax on school supplies keeps families from putting food on the table, paying the rent, accessing health care, paying the utility bills and filling their gas tank?
Do the math. Take a hypothetical family with two children. Let’s say, quite conservatively, they are required to spend $300 per child to get them ready to start school. The proposed sales tax holiday would mean a savings of $36. In the words of my grandson, “Big whoop!”
Remember, this same Legislature is planning a huge pay raise for themselves while increasing their meal and lodging allowance. Some also want the state to provide them with health insurance. As for the people they serve? Well, can anyone hear Marie-Antoinette offering up cake? At least hungry kids would have something to eat under her proposal. The sales tax holiday might allow Mom to treat her hungry kids to a Happy Meal or two.
We don’t have to guess about what these low and middle-income families really need. We’ve known since Maslow. Eighty years ago, Abraham Maslow gifted us his “hierarchy of needs.” He even drew a picture for those who have a hard time with words. It is a pyramid. At the bottom is a list of a human being’s most fundamental needs. Among the most fundamental of all is safe housing, health care and food.
At the top of Maslow’s pyramid is what he called “self-actualization.” By that, he meant the opportunity to realize one’s full potential, which Maslow concluded is an unattainable goal unless those basic needs are met. Therefore, it is certain that a sales tax holiday is a joke among those who actually want to do something meaningful.
Assuming that lawmakers really want to help these families, couple the school-supplies sales tax holiday with the expansion of Medicaid and property tax relief for middle-income taxpayers, as well as low-income families and the elderly. Provide free breakfasts and lunches for all school kids. Fund affordable housing. Provide free pre-school services for all children. And those school supplies? They should be provided by the schools with low or no out-of-pocket cost to the parents.
Build Maslow’s pyramid from the bottom up, and stand back and watch Wyoming children and families thrive.
Yeah, that will cost some money, but society’s continued failure to meet a child’s basic needs is not free of costs. And we’re talking to people who gave a $10 million tax break to the coal companies last year and have a huge budget surplus this year, which they plan to sock away in what they call a “rainy-day” account.
If children are going to school hungry, and working families are denied access to health care, and people are living on the streets or in unsafe, inadequate housing, it is a rainy day. Don’t just stand there watching while the rain pours down on their heads.
The point is that it is high time the Legislature invested in people.
What’s good for the goose, as they say, is good for the gander. If a sales tax holiday is the best response they have for helping families, perhaps it is also the solution to the problem legislators have with inflated motel and restaurant costs.
Instead of raising their own salary and per diem, simply implement a sales tax holiday on restaurant meals and motel rooms in Cheyenne while the Legislature is in session.