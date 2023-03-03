Last week the Wyoming Legislature took a great step towards protecting the future of the state by placing $1.4 billion in savings and fully funding Wyoming’s K-12 education system in the supplemental budget bill.
Wyoming has experienced a boom-and-bust economy throughout the history of the state.
Fortunately this is a boom year for Wyoming and the state has a larger than expected budget surplus to deal with. That is a wonderful problem to have and we are grateful our legislators made the decision to save rather than spend.
Park County’s legislators were instrumental in proposing amendments to Gov. Mark Gordon’s proposed budget.
In the Senate version, Sen. Tim French, R-Powell, proposed an amendment to move $160 million from the general fund to the Permanent Wyoming Mineral Trust fund.
In the House, Rep. David Northrup, R-Powell, proposed two amendments to the budget. One amendment moved $3.5 million from the general fund to fund community colleges and the other amendment took $15 million from the general fund for grants to support city and county infrastructures.
The best news is these unanticipated revenues are from severance taxes on oil and gas production and higher returns on investments.
Unlike the federal dollars being tossed around so callously the past couple of years, our grandchildren will not be burdened with repaying the state dollars through higher taxes for years to come.
Wyoming legislators acted in a fiscally responsible manner by saving and not spending the revenue windfall and by so doing ensured a stronger and brighter future for the state.