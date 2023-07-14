Just when you think you have a handle on all the ways scammers will reach out to try and separate you from your money they up their game.

Recently, there are reports of scammers using local business names. Rocky Mountain Power has reported scammers are calling and contacting customers seeking immediate payment to avoid disconnection. RMP will not ask you to make payments with a prepaid credit card, but most of all they do not contact their customers in that way.

Tags

comments powered by Disqus