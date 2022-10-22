We’ve got 10 pounds of news in a five-pound sack this week, so let’s get busy lightening the load:

(That expression was used to great effect, you might recall, when the wonderful Dolly Parton split her top at the 1978 County Music Awards ceremony. Accepting Entertainer of the Year honors in a hastily-borrowed fur stole, Dolly said, “My daddy always said that’s what you get for putting 50 pounds of mud in a five-pound sack.” Gotta love Dolly.)

Dave Simpson was a newsman for four decades working as a reporter, editor, publisher and columnist. He lives in Cheyenne. He can be reached at davesimpson145@hotmail.com.

Tags

Recommended for you

comments powered by Disqus