It’s been surprising, if not confusing, to watch the skirmish among the Campbell County School Board unfold this week. Even more surprisingly, it just might be for the best.

It began in the public eye, presumably, when Dr. Timothy Hallinan, a former state representative and relatively new school board member, wrote a letter (published in the Aug. 22 News Record) questioning the school board’s etiquette on communication between board members and people who work in the district.

Let the news come to you

Get any of our free email newsletters — news headlines, sports, arts & entertainment, state legislature, CFD news, and more.

Explore newsletters
comments powered by Disqus