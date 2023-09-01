It’s been surprising, if not confusing, to watch the skirmish among the Campbell County School Board unfold this week. Even more surprisingly, it just might be for the best.
It began in the public eye, presumably, when Dr. Timothy Hallinan, a former state representative and relatively new school board member, wrote a letter (published in the Aug. 22 News Record) questioning the school board’s etiquette on communication between board members and people who work in the district.
His question, basically, was about how to best do his job as a board member given what are apparently unwritten rules. For context, he said that he was reprimanded for seeking information, and direct contact with contractors, regarding discrepancies in quotes for plumbing projects.
He said he was told to go through superintendent Alex Ayers and/or board chair Anne Ochs, which at face value, would limit what he could do and who he could speak with as a board member.
It was clarified this week that board members are encouraged to connect with teachers and schools — as they should be. Apparently, it’s the other, less clearly defined but know-it-when-you-see-it kind of communication that requires engaging the chain of command. There’s clearly ambiguity and because of that, they agreed to look at laying out clearly defined policy to address, and explain, the issue.
However, the old guard seemed none too pleased with Hallinan’s public questioning of the pecking order. Regardless of where you stand on the issue, Hallinan voiced his concern in a public and measured way.
Was there an undertone or subtext to his message? It’s reasonable to read it that way. But does that really cross a line among public board members, unspoken or otherwise? Probably not.
But you’d think differently judging by the infighting that ensued in the aftermath.
Most notable was a heated exchange between Hallinan and school board member Dr. Joseph Lawrence, with most of the heat emanating from the latter. It’s understandable why some school board members would take issue with Hallinan’s public display, especially if there was a tangible policy or rule he somehow violated, but the mismatched frustration suggests there’s more that hasn’t been aired still simmering beneath the surface.
To be clear, it’s provocative to call out fellow board members publicly. But provocation isn’t all bad. In this case, it’s odd that the relatively subdued content of his letter stoked that level of frustration among some on the board.
That heightened reaction itself suggests there’s more to this situation than has been revealed publicly.
There’s this idea that public officials and boards should be buttoned up and muted in a way that defies the realities of human behavior. Personalities are dynamic and sometimes they clash. When you put seven of them in a room, each independently elected to be there — with important business at hand and public eyes on them — it’s frankly more suspicious when they all interact without a hiccup.
Do we want raised voices and emotional arguments among our elected officials? Much like reality, it’s not ideal. But is it possible when those moments do occur, that something good may come of it? It’s certainly possible.
Let’s hope the school board fight falls into the latter camp. And that whatever the other subtext is cools off naturally or gets resolved in public.
Jake Goodrick
Gillette News Record
Aug. 26
