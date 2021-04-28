If people don’t think seat belts save lives, they only need to look at the positive outcomes from a trio of car crashes that took place in north Big Horn County this week.
In every case, the occupants were wearing seat belts and, thus, came through the crash with only minor or no injures beyond being roughed up a bit. Two of the crashes involved students of Rocky Mountain High School, and instead of a school closure this week to mourn the loss of multiple students, school life went on pretty much as normal this week beyond some harrowing tales to tell.
Three RMHS boys walked away from a near head-on collision early Sunday morning between Lovell and Greybull after the car in which they were traveling was struck by an alleged drunk driver, causing the kids’ car to leave the highway and flip.
With seat belts on, the kids lived to tell the tale.
Early Monday morning, a car hit black ice on
a bridge near the Big Horn/Park County line, rolled three or four times and went airborne into a silage pit, according to fire department officials. Again, the driver walked away thanks to seat belts.
On Monday evening, two more RMHS students were driving on Road 5 just north of Byron when their SUV left the road. The two were wearing their seat belts, and air bags deployed. The sisters were roughed up, but they were released after being checked out at the hospital.
As their uncle put it about the two student crashes, “It could have been a totally different story. We could have had five young people killed and the school closed and in mourning.”
Seat belts save lives – and prevent great heartache.
We could cite studies and statistics about seat belts, but perhaps it’s better to hear it from a man who has been at the scene of hundreds of crashes over the years, Assistant Fire Chief Bob Mangus.
“Seat belts saved some people this week, no question,” Bob told us. “About 95 out of 100 times, when someone wears a seat belt
they’re going to make it. If you can stay in that car, nine times out of 10 you’ll be fine.”
Most of the deaths in traffic accidents occur when a vehicle occupant is either partially or fully ejected and the vehicle rolls over on them, the fireman said. Even if a person is lucky enough to be thrown clear, being flung at high speed is extremely hard on a person, he noted.
“You need to stay in that vehicle if it’s rolling,” Bob said.
Talking to the veteran first responder, it really hit home when he stated, “When we come back to the fire hall, we’re always saying, ‘Seat belts saved ‘em.’ We’ve never once come back and said, ‘Seat belts killed ‘em.’ It just doesn’t happen.”
Listen to the guy who’s been there time and time again. Buckle up.
Lovell Chronicle
April 22