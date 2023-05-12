If there is a state that doesn’t need to worry about the security of its elections, it’s Wyoming. Former Republican Secretary of State Ed Buchanan and all 23 county clerks said audits showed Wyoming operated with “100% accuracy” in the 2020 and 2022 elections.
So what useful information could new Secretary of State Chuck Gray learn by attending a private, dark money-financed meeting with eight of his election-denying GOP counterparts in Washington, D.C.?
There was plenty of information to absorb at the Heritage Foundation’s Secretary of States Conference in February, according to Gray.
Gray said the all-Republican conference, which he attended instead of a bipartisan National Association of Secretaries of State meeting held at the same time, had “invaluable information related to keeping clean voter rolls, election transparency and election integrity.”
A British investigative newspaper, The Guardian, reported the Heritage Foundation and two other right-wing think tanks “have created an incubator of policies that would restrict access to the ballot box and amplify false claims that fraud is rampant in American elections.”
“The unstated yet implicit goal is to dampen Democratic turnout and help Republicans to victory,” it added.
That includes Wyoming, which always strikes me as an odd state for Republicans to try and delegitimize elections. Trump won 70% of the votes, the GOP holds all congressional and statewide offices and 93% of legislative seats. You’d think the far-right would fry its fraud fish somewhere else.
I get it — it’s a much more enticing conspiracy theory if a vast majority of Americans are convinced no election is safe from sticky Democratic fingers stuffing ballot boxes. Gray understands that; why else would he go bonkers about how Wyoming must get rid of ballot drop-boxes in the few counties that have them?
Gray failed to get the Legislature to require the state Department of Audit to audit all elections, likely because county clerks automatically do it now.
Gray pushed for a ban on “crossover” voting as a necessary ingredient of election integrity, and he made it his top priority. It passed, and Gray crowed that it will keep Democrats in their own lane and prevent them from switching party affiliation after May 1, before voters even know who’s running.
The only thing the change is likely to do is suppress the Democratic vote. Disinterested in their own single-candidate races and excluded from having a voice in the GOP’s competitions, many won’t bother to show up. That’s the real intention of the new law.
According to the conservative Heritage Foundation’s own database, the Equality State has prosecuted precisely three cases of voter fraud since 2000, resulting in four convictions — all Republicans.
Gray, though, has doubled down on his message. He’s upped his game and convinced even more Wyomingites their votes aren’t being counted.
This is dangerous for several reasons. If people don’t go to the polls because they don’t trust the results, it naturally undermines their faith in democracy. As Ezra Rosenberg, co-director of the Voting Rights Project told a congressional committee last year, the right to vote holds a special place in our democracy.
“Well over a century ago, in trying to provide an example of the essential truths of this nation — that a person’s life, liberty or happiness, cannot be subject to arbitrariness and that ours is a government of laws, not of people,” Rosenberg said, “the Supreme Court described the ‘political franchise of voting’ as not strictly … a natural right, but as ‘a fundamental political right … preservative of all rights.’”
Center for Election Innovation and Research Director David Becker told Governing magazine “having someone who fundamentally doesn’t believe in American democracy, who attacks the very process by which we resolve our political disagreements, could potentially lead to an environment where political violence is possible.”
State Sen. Tara Nethercott, R-Cheyenne, who offered a detailed defense of the safety of Wyoming elections, lost by 9 percentage points to Gray, a conservative radio talk show host who couldn’t provide an iota of evidence of his wild claims.
Gray is now devoting much of his time trying to intervene in the state’s defense of its abortion ban, but Gov. Mark Gordon reminded him it has absolutely nothing to do with his job.
In an email, Gordon noted that “grandstanding for the public does not sway judges or win cases.” Zing!
The governor shouldn’t be too hard on him. Having never held a real big-boy job — the sum total of his adult employment has been collecting a paycheck from his father’s media company — Gray’s still figuring out the whole duties and responsibilities thing.
Gray and a few lawmakers held a private meeting with Douglas Frank, an Ohio election denier. He visited six Wyoming communities.
In Evanston, Frank encouraged the audience to go canvassing to verify that household head counts match voter rolls.
“I’m not just here to convince you there is fraud,” Frank said. “I’m here to light fires, and then throw gasoline on those fires.”
I don’t know if Gray has hired someone to serve as his new elections division chief, but he may have just found his man.