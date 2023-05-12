Kerry Drake mug2

Kerry Drake

If there is a state that doesn’t need to worry about the security of its elections, it’s Wyoming. Former Republican Secretary of State Ed Buchanan and all 23 county clerks said audits showed Wyoming operated with “100% accuracy” in the 2020 and 2022 elections.

So what useful information could new Secretary of State Chuck Gray learn by attending a private, dark money-financed meeting with eight of his election-denying GOP counterparts in Washington, D.C.?

The Drake’s Take is a weekly column by veteran Wyoming journalist Kerry Drake, and produced by WyoFile.com, a nonprofit news organization focused on Wyoming people, places and policy.

comments powered by Disqus