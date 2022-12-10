Pennie Hunt

Pennie Hunt

Wyoming columnist

He runs into the room, stops right in front of me and says, “Oh, Hi!

This is a lovely greeting that I have heard three times in the last 30 minutes. You see, every time his almost 2-year-old legs carry him out of the room and then back again he looks at me as if I have just arrived. With every, “Oh, Hi,” his enthusiasm and excitement, jumped out of his body. His expression is one of pure delight! Everyone laughs at the charm of this, but the lesson is not lost on me.

Pennie Hunt is a Wyoming-based author, blogger and speaker. Contact her at penniehunt@gmail.com.

Tags

Recommended for you

comments powered by Disqus