Jackson Hole is a brutal place to be homeless. While balmy in the summer months, when the weather turns, those without shelter who are often struggling mentally and physically seek solutions wherever they can be found. Recently, as has been reported, law enforcement officers have been called to respond to people attempting to sleep in restrooms or other facilities not intended to serve as overnight shelter.

There are a handful of tools that valley police officers and sheriff’s deputies can use when they encounter someone who doesn’t have a home. But they and the unhoused would benefit from more options and a compassionate, coordinated strategy for helping those in need of shelter, warmth and care.

Tags

Recommended for you

comments powered by Disqus