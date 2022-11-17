...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM MST
FRIDAY...
* WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 5 inches.
North winds gusting as high as 35 MPH.
* WHERE...Upper North Platte River Basin, Laramie Valley and
Central Laramie County.
* WHEN...From 3 AM Thursday to 5 AM MST Friday.
* IMPACTS...Travel may be very difficult. Falling and blowing snow
will create low visibilities. The cold wind chills as low as 20
degrees below zero could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as
little as 30 minutes.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
Jackson Hole is a brutal place to be homeless. While balmy in the summer months, when the weather turns, those without shelter who are often struggling mentally and physically seek solutions wherever they can be found. Recently, as has been reported, law enforcement officers have been called to respond to people attempting to sleep in restrooms or other facilities not intended to serve as overnight shelter.
There are a handful of tools that valley police officers and sheriff’s deputies can use when they encounter someone who doesn’t have a home. But they and the unhoused would benefit from more options and a compassionate, coordinated strategy for helping those in need of shelter, warmth and care.
Although the Good Samaritan Mission offers beds for men and some women, outside the domestic violence realm there is no temporary shelter or transitional housing for families who find themselves in crisis. The Mission requires a job and sobriety — criteria that chronically unhoused individuals might not meet.
It makes sense that many people in dire situations turn to alcohol or drugs to medicate their anxiety about being unhoused.
A “housing first” approach has worked elsewhere. Give someone a secure, warm place to sleep and nourishing food to eat first. Then it’s easier to tackle the other issues they may have, ranging from mental health to addiction to unemployment.
Whether Teton County has the capacity to provide these services has been and is open for debate.
With the high cost of real estate, the sale and gentrification of aging hotels and escalating inflation, housing insecurity is the valley’s biggest challenge. With the incredible wealth in Teton County, we must look into our hearts and figure out how to do better for our struggling community members.
After nearly two years of searching, the Jackson Police Department has hired its first social worker, a person who Police Chief Michelle Weber hopes can help provide direction and cohesion to several committees that aim to provide a safety net for residents in crisis.
The solution to humanely offering a hand up to the unhoused can only be found by working together. Experts in mental health, addiction, community resources, law enforcement and philanthropy should all have a hand in developing strategies to relieve the pressure.
One thing is certain: With winter temperatures below freezing most days and dipping toward zero at night, remaining unhoused in the darkest months of the year is an unsafe and untenable situation.