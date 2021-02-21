Donald Trump's second impeachment trial ended on Feb. 13 with acquittal. A Senate majority, 57 to 43, voted to convict, but that requires 2/3. The House impeached Trump one week after a Trump-incited mob attacked the U.S. Capitol, murdering a police officer, injuring many, and seeking to murder Vice President Mike Pence, Speaker Nancy Pelosi, and other lawmakers.
Trump left office on Jan. 20 after the House impeachment and before his trial. That is not a bar to impeachment; impeaching officers after their time in office was the norm in Britain and in the Colonies at the time of the Constitutional Convention. In 1876, former Secretary of War William Belknap was impeached after leaving office. The ability to impeach after leaving office has two good effects. First, it means there is no "last month" exemption of an official from laws or duties. Second, our Constitution allows, if impeachment results in conviction, for the Senate to bar the convicted person from holding federal office again.
Trump's defense focused on him saying to "fight" for his cause and pointed out that such rhetoric is normal for politicians. That is correct, but his impeachment has nothing to do with such common political rhetoric. He was tried for "incitement of insurrection," for willfully seeking to overturn the lawful and Constitutional Presidential succession, which has continued unbroken in our great Republic for 232 years.
Can a leader stage a coup against his own government? Yes, it is depressingly common in other countries and is called a "self coup." There have been 148 self coups since 1946. Thankfully our military made it clear that they would not follow unconstitutional orders to overturn the election, though Trump advisers suggested that he declare martial law and activate the troops. That left Trump with two avenues for his attempted coup, Republican office holders and the mob.
Trump reached his mob through Twitter, an internet social media app, where he had more than 80 million followers. With willful premeditation he built the Big Lie that he could not lose the election. Eleven weeks before the election he said "the only way we're going to lose this election is if this election is rigged." Immediately after the election and continuing through Jan. 6 he conducted a coordinated and nationwide "Stop the Steal" campaign with the Big Lie of election fraud, while his campaign lost 61 lawsuits because there were no facts to support the Big Lie.
Trump pressured state Republican officials to delay or overturn election results, failing when the Electoral College results (306 Biden, 232 Trump) were certified. Notably he described Georgia Republican Secretary of State Raffensperger as "an enemy of the people." He then activated his mob, tweeting on Dec. 19 "Big protest in D.C. on Jan. 6. Be there, will be wild!" His mob included numerous armed militias, like the Proud Boys, who he told on Sept. 29, "Stand back and stand by." As a dress rehearsal for Jan. 6, on April 30, 2020, armed militias invaded Michigan's state capitol, encouraged by Trump's earlier call to "LIBERATE MICHIGAN!" After that invasion, Trump tweeted about the invaders "These are very good people."
After setting the Jan. 6, Trump described the legitimate election results as "an act of war" and "the biggest SCAM" and said his supporters "can't let it happen" and should "fight to the death." Trump's administration and family coordinated with rally organizers. Trump spoke to the mob, saying of the day's Congressional certification of the electoral votes "We can't let that happen." Trump continually attacked Vice President Mike Pence for not setting aside the election results, when his role was simply to preside at the joint session.
Trump, with willful premeditation, created and propagated the Big Lie, backing it with all his authority as President. He set the date for the coup attempt; assembled a mob known to contain numerous militia members and others prepared for violence; lit the match with speeches from himself, his family, and his allies; and then scurried back to the White House to watch on TV.
Trump was delighted as he watched the insurrection on TV. The mob, shouting "Hang Mike Pence," had come within yards of the vice president as he was taken to safety. Trump, 35 minutes after the Capitol was breached, tweeted "Mike Pence didn’t have the courage to do what should have been done to protect our Country and our Constitution." Trump took no action to stop or discourage the coup, instead phoning a senator who he hoped would object to the election results. Later that evening he tweeted, "These are the things and events that happen when a sacred landslide election victory is so unceremoniously & viciously stripped away from great patriots who have been badly & unfairly treated for so long. Go home with love & in peace. Remember this day forever!"
Every would-be dictator needs willing sheep. He needs the henchmen and women, the minions, the co-conspirators, and the true believers willing to discard their morals, their principles, and their rationality to follow the Dear Leader.
The Republican sheep include former Vice President Mike Pence, who follows the “Code of Omertà” even after his boss tried to have him killed; Senators Barrasso and Lummis who acquitted the man who, by overwhelming evidence, sent thousands of people to attack them; and the 66 of 74 members of the Wyoming GOP central committee who voted to censure Rep. Cheney. By their silence or their continued active support of Trump, these sheep are standing with the seditionists.
In contrast there is one lion in the Wyoming delegation, Congresswoman Liz Cheney, who voted to impeach and stated the clear truth, that there "has never been a greater betrayal by a President of the United States of his office and his oath to the Constitution."
Going forward, ignore the sheep and their silence of the lambs. Stand with the lion. And wish the principled minority in the Republican Party well in either reforming their party or starting a new one.