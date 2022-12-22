The recent controversy involving a Laramie church elder’s sign in the University of Wyoming student union has raised several questions. Unfortunately, there are few easy answers, despite how black-and-white some choose to view the situation.
It started Friday, Dec. 2, when Laramie Faith Community Church elder Todd Schmidt did what he’s done hundreds of times in the past – set up a table in the Wyoming Union containing various religious-themed books and attempt to visit with students as they pass by. This time, though, he took it a step too far by posting a banner on the front of his table that said, “God created male and female and (name redacted) is a male.”
The target of Mr. Schmidt’s harassment was a transgender student who is living in a sorority at UW. Several students – at least some of whom were reportedly sorority members – quickly moved to block passersby from reading the sign, and Dean of Student Affairs Ryan Dinneen O’Neil convinced Mr. Schmidt he had to remove the student’s name from the sign.
Mr. Schmidt was allowed to keep his table set up for the rest of his allotted time that day, and the initial statement from UW President Ed Seidel and Vice President for Student Affairs Kim Chestnut on Monday, Dec. 5 said his actions were not in obvious violation of the university’s policies. “The university continues to support creating a climate where all members feel they are welcomed and belong. Such a climate means there are a wide variety of perspectives among our community AND that we engage regarding those perspectives with respect and integrity,” it read.
The same day, Gov. Mark Gordon posted a statement on Twitter and Facebook that said, “Targeted attacks on LGBTQ people and the increasing visibility of anti-semitism in our country is both deeply concerning and unAmerican. As the Equality State, Wyoming is not – and should not be – a place where bigotry, discrimination and anti-semitism are tolerated. The Wyoming Constitution speaks clearly and emphatically about civil rights and equality for ‘all members of the human race.’ Tolerance and understanding are essential to the health of our state and our nation.”
Which brings us to our first question: Why is the governor making a stronger statement than leaders of the university after a clear act of harassment against a student?
It took Mr. Seidel two more days to decide Mr. Schmidt’s actions did, in fact, violate a university policy prohibiting discrimination and harassment. Shouldn’t that have been obvious from Day 1?
In his Dec. 7 letter to “Members of the UW Community,” Mr. Seidel acknowledged as much: “While freedom of expression is cherished on this campus and across this nation, a line was crossed when a student was harassed by name. This is something we will not tolerate on this campus ... Even though this sentiment was evident to all of us on Friday, we want to clearly state it now. We do not tolerate harassment of any student or any university community member.”
Unfortunately, this delay weakened Mr. Seidel’s words and undermined his leadership. Earlier that day, he had received a letter, which has now been signed by more than 340 UW alumni, urging a much stronger response, including banning Mr. Schmidt from the Wyoming Union.
Which leads us to the next question: If it was evident Friday, why wait until the following Wednesday to state the obvious and do something about it?
Mr. Seidel’s lack of decisive, timely action also emboldened those critical of his ultimate decision, which was to ban Mr. Schmidt from having a table in the Union for one year. Disguised as a defense of Mr. Schmidt’s First Amendment rights, the rebuttal came, sadly – but not surprisingly – from 25 current and future state officials, most of whom will be members of the 67th Wyoming Legislature starting next month.
If their letter to two members of the UW Board of Trustees and a university vice president had simply defended Mr. Schmidt’s right to be heard, that would be one thing (even though he clearly crossed the line from free speech to harassment). Instead, they chose to focus on the fact that the student was a “biological man in a women’s sorority,” adding “Young women deserve privacy and safety in their private spaces.”
The last we knew, the Greek community isn’t governed by the university, and it’s not like this student invaded the sorority – she was invited to join.
The fact these lawmakers don’t see Mr. Schmidt’s actions as discrimination or harassment should concern all Wyomingites, regardless of their political affiliation. If these elected “leaders” are willing to condone this kind of behavior, what else do they find acceptable? Do they really expect us to believe that if LGBTQ+ students were distributing materials telling others they should reconsider their sexuality that they would support their First Amendment right to do so?
If a female student accused a prominent male student of rape by holding a sign containing his name in the union breezeway, would they sit idly by and say she was within her rights? We highly doubt it.
As shockingly insensitive as the entire email from these politicians was, though, the clincher was the last sentence: “As those charged with the responsible allocation of funding through the Legislative process, we hope that the time-honored tenets (of) both our Constitution and Bill of Rights are safe and secure at our lone State University.” Yet another example of far-right Wyoming politicians threatening to cut off funding to those they disagree with.
The situation generates plenty of other questions, including:
• Why are the free-speech rights of a local resident more important than the right of a student to feel psychologically and emotionally safe on campus (especially when that resident has a history of arguing with and intimidating students in this setting)?
• Why is a man who professes to be a Christian publicly shaming someone else for their lifestyle, when it clearly has no direct affect on him?
• Whatever happened to Wyoming being a “live and let live” state?
Of course, Wyoming residents will likely continue to debate this situation and others like it. So we’ll leave you with one more question without an answer: When will this kind of behavior finally end?
Wyoming Tribune Eagle
Dec. 17