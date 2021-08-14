In his “Letter from a Region in My Mind,” James Baldwin observed, “If the concept of God has any validity or any use, it can only be to make us larger, freer and more loving.” That’s “big God” theology.
A small god is incapable of making us “larger, freer and more loving.” This is not the God through whom, Jesus said, all things are possible.
Today, the target of small-god Christians is transgender humans. Their crusade makes God appear smaller, confined and less loving.
“Small god” dogma starts with pronouns. They reduce God’s identifying pronouns to “He,” “Him,” “His” and “Father.” Once you identify God as masculine, the theology that inevitably follows diminishes women and those who are not gender traditional. Exclude them, and you have repealed the Greatest Commandments to love God and one another.
I occasionally refer to God as “she,” not because I envision a gender-specific God, but to get their goat and generate a re-evaluation of the gender status they assign to the God of the Universe.
Their vision of a small god is accentuated with a claim that God is barred from public schools. What kind of weak-kneed god can’t get through the door of a public school?
“How did America arrive at the place where God is barred from public schools,” asked an April 2021 op-ed on the American Renewal Project website, where they claim to have been “instrumental” in Trump’s 2016 election.
TV preacher Mike Huckabee blames Sandy Hook on God’s absence. “We ask why there is violence in our schools, but we have systematically removed God from our schools. Should we be so surprised that schools would become a place of carnage?”
After the Aurora theater shooting, the huckster proclaimed, “We’ve ordered God out of schools and communities. We really shouldn’t act so surprised when all hell breaks loose.”
Imagine a god so small that she can be “censored,” “banned” or “removed” from public spaces. Only a teeny-weeny god can be “ordered” out of anyplace.
“Little god” theology abides a single path to salvation, based ironically on the words of a Jewish rabbi, who said, “I am the way, the truth and the life. No one comes to the Father but by me.”
Can it be that the God of all creation, the one who created worldwide diversity of cultures, languages and social structures is self-limited to a single set of religious dogma?
Their small god inspired only one book, the one they hold holy. For many of them, it’s only the King James Version. Big God Christians believe in a God big enough to inspire other writings.
Then there’s the smallness of a god capable of creating nothing but white heterosexuals. Thus, they target LGBTQ humans, unable to understand homosexuality, or transgender people. Sexuality created by a mysteriously big God is beyond their comprehension, leading them to define “religious freedom” as the right to discriminate against some of God’s children.
Pat Robertson is a small-god-Christianity messenger. The TV preacher blames coronavirus on same-sex marriage. He claimed there will be “atomic war” if Christians can’t discriminate against LGBTQ people. Small minds create small gods.
For centuries, white Christians struggled to understand how God could create people of color, deducing they were inferior to whites. Pseudo-religion birthed pseudo-science, opining that Blacks had smaller brains, limited intellectual capacity. That required scriptural abuses paving the road to today’s Christian-based racism.
Peter realized the capacity to love is cultivated by a big God. “God shows me I should not call anyone profane or unclean,” which led Peter to proclaim, “God shows no partiality.”
The truth is God is in schools, where kids are still allowed to pray. God is everywhere except the tiny minds of those who can’t comprehend God that extraordinary.
This world has big problems. They get bigger as the God some proclaim gets smaller. The bigger our God, the more our prejudices are challenged. The world needs a God bigger than our little minds; a God, not another golden calf.