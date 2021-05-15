An alternate route between Green River and Rock Springs isn’t a new idea.
During the mid 2000s, when money was a lot more free flowing into and out of government coffers, the idea was floated that an alternate route between the two cities would create a safer stretch of road for locals wanting to avoid Interstate 80’s heavy semi traffic, while giving Castle Rock Ambulance Service a secondary route to Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County. This sounds good in theory, but a number of questions were raised then which still need to be answered if this resurrected idea develops further. Most important is the issue of who and how frequently the route would be plowed and maintained.
If WYDOT builds this road, we can say with certainty that plowing it wouldn’t be a top priority — maintaining clear lanes on I-80 would be. The interstate is a key transportation artery for the continental United States. Connecting San Francisco and Teaneck, New Jersey; the interstate legitimately connects the country from sea to shining sea. As such, it’s used extensively for commercial shipping. The number of semis parked at the Sweetwater County Events Complex during interstate closures are a testament to how important the interstate is to commerce. I-80 and a segment of I-90 in Laramie County are the only areas designated as IA on WYDOT’s snowplow priority map, meaning they’ll get 24-hour service if needed. Other state highways receive less coverage. U.S. 191 North and Wyo. 372 receives 16 hours of plow coverage if needed, while Wyo. 374 is set to receive service only during daylight hours and after crews have worked on higher-priority roads.
What about the county? Rep. Mark Baker believes the county taking over ownership of the road would be a key to getting the getting the project accomplished in the first place, but the county is in no position to take over maintenance and plowing duties.
“We don’t have the plows,” Gene Legerski, the county’s public works director said.
Legerski said the county has six snowplows to manage snow removal for the entire county, compared to the two plows WYDOT has specifically for I-80. Legerski said the county has to focus on places the cities and WYDOT don’t cover, such as the north Rock Springs area and the route to McKinnon. For north Rock Springs, an area that isn’t within the city’s jurisdiction, more than 4,000 people live there while the county maintains the road from McKinnon because it’s vital for school bus service.
During a heavy snowstorm, those thinking the alternate route would be better than risking the icy conditions on I-80 likely don’t realize the conditions would be the same on that alternate route. Some will likely say the speed limit would be lower on the secondary road, making it a safer drive overall, but WYDOT’s variable speed limit signs do the same thing on I-80. As conditions worsen, the signs display lower speed limits to follow. We realize there are drivers who treat the variable speed limits more as a suggestion than a rule, but that’s where the Wyoming Highway Patrol has to be strict with its enforcement.
It’s also important to note that weather closures very rarely prevent travel between the cities. Even if the interstate is closed at Rock Springs, people can often travel between Green River and Rock Springs as needed.
We can’t argue there are not larger priorities as well. Spending the millions this project would cost on something like bringing water service to the Southwest Wyoming Regional Airport and the Middle Baxter Road area would do more for economic development within the county than the alternate road would.
Despite all that, Baker does make a relevant point — the Green River to Rock Springs route is one of the few on I-80 not to have a legitimate secondary route and if the state’s leadership is on board as he claims they are, it might be worth a closer look.
Green River Star
May 6