Imagine your job required you to drive into the biggest, nastiest blizzards, the kind that most people will do whatever they can to avoid. Imagine it meant working alone, often at night, and in dangerous situations. Imagine it meant missing family events and working shifts that sometimes lasted 18 hours.

Now imagine you’re finally done with that job. But when you go home, you’re still required to be on call and ready to go back out again at a moment’s notice. And while you’re sitting there waiting, you’re being paid only $1 an hour.

