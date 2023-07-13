Wyoming’s greatest export is its children, as the saying goes.
Odds are you’ve heard this phrase before. And there’s some truth to it.
Every year, students graduate from Wyoming high schools and colleges, only to take their newly earned skills outside of the state. This is, in a way, healthy: The goal of our education system should be to give students the confidence and skills they need to go out into the world and accomplish their dreams.
At the same time, these graduates are needed at home. Drive around town and glance at the “Now Hiring” signs, and you’ll see we’ve exported a few too many students not for our own good.
From that standpoint, the newly launched Classroom-to-Careers initiative of the Cody School District seems like a winning idea. The pilot program offers students the opportunity to explore potential career paths and develop practical skills while they’re still in high school. So far, the district has partnered with Cody Regional Health and the Buffalo Bill Center of the West, with more businesses to come.
The program, expected to launch this fall, will combine classroom instruction with on-the-job mentorship and hands-on projects.
The intent is to “build a pipeline of talent and workforce for local businesses,” Cody School Superintendent Vernon Orndorff told the Enterprise. That pipeline will have an impact on our local businesses and community, both immediately and years down the line.
Students can help fill current vacancies at these businesses through this program. But our greatest hope is that Classroom-to-Careers will encourage students to stay in Cody long term by giving them insight into jobs they never knew existed here.
Teaching students that they can pursue their dreams in their hometown is so important. Not every student will choose to stay in Cody after high school graduation or return after graduating from college, but some will, and simply letting them know it’s an option is a good place to start.