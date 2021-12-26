The greatest gift I ever got was one of subtraction.
Although I didn’t think so at the time, the year our family spent without television did much more for myself and my siblings than just deprive us of dozens of Saturday morning cartoon marathons and endless wasted time after school planted in front of the boob tube.
It started in early January 1981. I was 12, in the final semester of elementary school before moving on in the fall to junior high, and I LOVED TV.
Much more than a take-it-or-leave-it relationship, I was convinced I couldn’t live without it. If it wasn’t after-school reruns of “I Love Lucy” or “The Andy Griffith Show” (no cable then) it was whatever sports could be found around the dial.
That’s probably why I mourned the death of the Johnson family TV like I would an actual member of the family. A power surge one day sent a shock to the unit that literally fried our 10-year-old 19-inch color Zenith from the inside out.
It may have — just maybe — had a little something to do with my brother and I “experimenting” with electrical chords. Part of the experiment included cutting through the TV’s power chord then trying to splice it back together again to see if it would still work.
Seems we didn’t account for one small detail — unplug the thing before taking scissors to the chord.
The resulting shock created a small explosion at the point of contact with the scissors, burned large holes in the blades and sent a jolt of power into the TV.
Our family didn’t have much money — we never wanted for anything, but things were always tight — and coming out of the holiday season there just weren’t enough pennies left to replace the TV.
At least that’s what Mom and Dad told us.
Years later, they confessed that was only partly the case. They could’ve replaced the television, but it would’ve meant scraping the bottom of the family’s available cash, which they didn’t want to do.
While my younger siblings and I at first pouted and decried it an unbearable tragedy, our parents also saw a teachable moment. Let the kids live a little without TV. Finally without something more powerful to draw our attention, reading and good book and playing outside suddenly weren’t the worst options available, especially when the alternative was more chores.
The local library was within bicycle riding distance from our house, so Mom got us all library cards. That’s when I read the first book in the Hardy Boys series of youth mystery novels. By the time junior high school started in August, I had burned through at least a couple dozen of them. I also had quite a farmer’s tan from playing outside so much and exploring my neighborhood (and beyond) on my bike.
It’s also the summer I decided that if I had so much time on my hands, I may as well earn some money to buy my own TV. I already had a morning paper route delivering The Rocky Mountain News, so added a route for The Denver Post, a rival daily that published afternoons at that time.
Instead of spending time each morning and afternoon parked in front of the television, I instead was folding newspapers, packing the baskets and bags on my paper bike and tossing routes that averaged 80-90 houses each.
Add in the time spent the last week of each month going door-to-door collecting, I quickly learned that it made the teasing from friends about what they watched every night easier to take with a wallet full of cash I earned myself.
Along with helping instill a lifelong love of reading, I can honestly say I’ve never once felt cheated about all the hours of TV I missed out on.
That Christmas was memorable because that’s when the TV drought ended when Santa brought me my own 12-inch black-and-white set, along with a new 19-inch color model for the family. While I loved having my own TV, new habits had been developed by then. Reading and going outside to play became my first and second options. I also kept both paper routes for another two years.
I’ll always remember feeling like the luckiest kid in the world to get my own small TV that Christmas, but the greatest gift was spending nearly a year without.