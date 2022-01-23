If you were a kid in the 1970s, you learned three of life’s unique truths children growing up today would be hard-pressed to appreciate.
- 1: G.I. Joe is not a doll, he’s an action figure.
- 2: You were too cool for school in a wide-striped T-shirt with bell-bottom corduroys.
- 3: Evel Knievel was a real-life superhero.
A recent visit with Mom and my brother turned to the inevitable trip down memory lane, and we learned Mom still has many of our now-vintage toys boxed up somewhere under her house. That includes the super cool and amazing Evel Knievel Stunt Cycle, one of my favorite toys.
It had this red ramp-like gizmo the bike would lock into while you turned a crank to rev it up. When it hit a certain speed, it would release and race across the floor.
Kryptonite can kill Superman and Marvel Comics once killed off Captain America, but 40-some years ago it seemed nothing could snuff out the great Evel. I’d be glued to the television every time he jumped his motorcycle.
My first memory of the daredevil was sitting with Dad watching him jump 14 Greyhound buses in Ohio. After that, I was hooked. Every time he jumped it was a national spectacle and I couldn’t get enough. It was the time between stunts kids of the ‘70s really have Knievel to thank for.
If my friends and I weren’t racing that mini version of him, we were riding around on bicycles wearing Evel Knievel capes trying to recreate his greatest stunts. Only our versions weren’t quite ready for prime time.
We’d place an old piece of scrap plywood at the bottom of a hill, prop it up as a crude ramp and come off that incline with every bit of excitement and adrenaline we had watching Knievel jump. A small creek behind a field we played in became the “Snake River,” our bicycles were our rocket bikes and, unlike Evel, we made it across our “Snake River.”
Our parents would probably stroke out if they knew all the unprotected risks we took on those bicycles; no helmets, no pads, no medical crews standing by, no safety checks. We would jump anything we could think of and took more than our fair share of lumps in the attempts. And most of the time we’d make it, but not always.
The hardest spill came when that poor piece of plywood finally had it and splintered as I attempted some feat of daring. The bicycle stopped. I didn’t. Fortunately, my face broke the fall.
Twenty minutes later, Mom had me in the emergency room, bloodied and looking in worse shape than I was. Just some minor scratches.
That was the climax of having been told numerous times not to do jumps on the bicycle, which is why I first tried to make up some lame story of how I was hurt that she didn’t buy for a second.
Yes, Mom, this was another Evel Knievel stunt.
She then inflicted the most heinous, monstrous, detestable and incomprehensible punishment — she took away the Evel Knievel Stunt Cycle. I never saw it again, but Mom says it’s safely tucked away and that she “might consider” giving it back if I can prove I’m now being a “good boy.”
The axiom that you never miss something until it’s gone is true. I admit to not thinking much about Knievel over the years or how much I enjoyed him as a kid. He died in 2007, but still ranks as one tough, fearless dude.
Don’t tell Mom, but maybe I have just one more jump left in me. Perhaps I’ll find a piece of plywood and a good hill.
Which highlights the greatest lesson learned growing up in the 1970s: Sometimes it’s good to be Evel.