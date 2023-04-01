You are driving along the boulevard of life believing everything is fine and then WAM! BAM! In one flash the metaphoric airbag goes off in your face and for a moment of unconscious confusion you don’t know what happened, how it happened, or why it happened … but it changes everything.

These airbag moments happen in life. They can be big. They can be life-changing. They can be physically, emotionally and financially painful. Just like in a fender bender, eventually life goes back to (at least) semi-normal. After a fender bender, your car can be repaired or replaced. You will get back in and drive, but you will always be looking in your mirrors to make sure you are safe. These moments in life work the same way. When something happens that changes your life, you patch the wound. But, you will always be looking over your shoulder trying hard to avoid another of life’s airbag moments.

Pennie Hunt is a Wyoming-based author, blogger and speaker. Her email address is penniehunt@gmail.com.

Tags

comments powered by Disqus