The months-long discussion on a proposed cellphone tower in Wapiti has been a model for what public discussion should be, and what it shouldn’t.
First, let’s focus on the positives: Over the last few months, Wapiti Valley residents have shown up en masse to advocate for what they believe is best for their community.
This should not be taken for granted. Many individuals have to take time away from work or family to speak out at these daytime meetings. Because of this, many critical discussions on the city or county level often receive very little public input.
The citizens of Wapiti understand that engaged discussion at local meetings is the only way to make real, lasting change, and we applaud them for that.
But it is easy, when discussing contentious topics, for conversations to become too heated, and for decorum and decency to vanish.
That has certainly been an issue in the Wapiti discussions.
Throughout the county commission and planning and zoning discussions, Wapiti residents have had to be repeatedly reminded of the rules of decorum due to frequent clapping and interruption of Horizon Tower representatives.
In addition, during the county planning and zoning meeting, several Wapiti residents attacked the integrity of planning commission member Richard Jones and asked him to recuse himself from the vote.
We can’t imagine that having his integrity attacked in a public meeting was a pleasant experience for Jones, or for any volunteer board member who gets caught in the crossfire of these controversial conversations.
So, by all means, speak out and advocate for your community, but do so with respect, kindness and decorum. And remember that the board members you’re speaking with are not the enemy, but share your love for Park County and your passion to do right by it.