Two years ago, an investigation by the New York Times found that a handful of Wyoming politicians — including Gov. Mark Gordon — had been the subjects of an undercover spying operation conducted by powerful conservatives seeking to infiltrate political campaigns ahead of the 2020 election. The investigation found two conservative operatives posed as progressives in order to gain information about political opponents on the left and right.

The operation, the Times reported, was tied to Erik Prince, founder of the private military firm Blackwater, and funded by Susan Gore, a wealthy heiress and conservative donor. It targeted not only Gordon, whose moderate and low-key approach has frustrated the far right, but also lawmakers Eric Barlow, a Republican, and Karlee Provenza, a Democrat.

