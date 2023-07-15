Kerry Drake mug2

Kerry Drake

What do state government officials do when a lost cause inevitably falls apart?

If you’re Gov. Mark Gordon, trying to halt the sale of a private ranch to the feds for conservation, the answer is easy. You say that was never the outcome you actually wanted, then claim a moral victory for what you say is your real purpose: defending the public’s right to have a voice in the matter.

The Drake’s Take is a weekly column by veteran Wyoming journalist Kerry Drake, and produced by WyoFile.com, a nonprofit news organization focused on Wyoming people, places and policy.

