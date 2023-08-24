Curt Meier

Wyoming State Treasurer Curt Meier.

The state’s WyoStar investment programs have recently come under attack, and I would like to share a few facts.

These programs allow local governments to make institutional-quality investments with fees lower than what large institutional investors typically pay. The state’s manager charges 0.06%, and independent bond managers charge 0.5-1.0% on average. The state is able to minimize fees by combining many smaller accounts (local government entities) together into a larger fund.

Curt Meier is the elected Wyoming state treasurer. The Republican is a former state senator from LaGrange.

