On the surface, it might not seem like a big deal. In April, 8,600 local students in grades 5-12 will be asked to spend about 30 minutes answering questions about how they’re treated by their peers and adults.
But as a follow-up to the discovery of racist and homophobic flyers in the halls of a local junio high school nearly two years ago — and amid the current atmosphere of racial and political upheaval in our country — it couldn’t be more important.
Of course, asking our children how they’re doing should be routine. It should be something we do regularly, with compassion and a genuine interest in both their answers and their well-being.
We hope it happens often in the home of every young person in our community. And we hop it’s happening for kids at school, too. Because it doesn’t take a survey to tell us that somewhere, probably every day, a youth in one of our schools is being bullied, harassed or discriminated against.
It could be for the color of their skin. Or their religious beliefs. Or their gender identity.
It could be because they’re not as smart as their peers. Or they’re too smart. Or they aren’t athletic enough. Or they simply aren’t wearing what “the cool kids” are wearing.
No matter what it is, school staff need to know about it. Because letting it go unaddressed can lead to a lifetime of suffering — or, worse yet, a life cut short because the young person decides it isn’t worth putting up with anymore.
Think that’s an overstatement of the problem? Go online to the Legislature’s website and listen to the testimony of Paula Medina, a junior a Cody High School who has had three friends attempt suicide. She told legislators on the House Education Committee this past week that they need to require suicide prevention training for students to keep those she knows and others like them throughout The Equality State from harming themselves.
Students also need to know how to help their peers when they hear them sharing suicidal thoughts. Otherwise, they’re left feeling helpless, worried that saying or doing the wrong thing could mean the difference between life or death.
We agree with Ms. Medina and the others who testified in support of House Bill 62. But another way to protect our children from harm is learning more about what’s bothering them. And that’s where the new LCSD1 survey comes in.
According to Pattie Paredes, the district’s diversity facilitator, the school climate survey is being prepared in conjunction wit the Western Educational Equity Assistance Center so the results can be compared with schools in other communities. And though climate surveys have been conducted in LCSD1 in the past, this one will focus on attitudes of a diverse student population, which will hep the district connect school climates and cultural competency goals and equity issues.
Of course, parents can choose to opt their children out of taking the survey, if they wish. But we hop they don’t. Because the more kids participate, the more insight will be gained.
Who knows? It could end up saving a young person’s life.
Wyoming Tribune Eagle
Jan. 24, 2021