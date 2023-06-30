Suicide is a serious public health problem that can have lasting harmful effects on individuals, families and communities. There are many factors that contribute to suicide. It impacts people of all ages and backgrounds.
Suicide is a leading cause of death in the United States. Reports state it was responsible for over 48,000 deaths in 2021. The same year, an estimated 12.3 million adults seriously thought about suicide, 3.5 million made a plan and 1.7 million attempted suicide. U.S. suicide rates are the highest they’ve been since World War II.
Suicide rates in Wyoming are consistently higher than the U.S. rates. In 2022 there were 153 suicides, 26.3 deaths per 100,000 residents, nearly twice the U.S. suicide rate of 14.5 per 100,000.
In Hot Springs County during the calendar years 2018-22 the suicide rate was 67.5 per 100,000. That is an estimated 15 county residents. That is the highest rate in the state with the second highest rate being 40.5 in Johnson County.
The goal of suicide prevention is to reduce factors that increase risk and increase factors that promote resilience. Suicide prevention is everyone’s business. You can be there to help a friend, loved one or coworker get the help they need or sometimes just listening to them is key. The 988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline offers 24/7 call, text and chat access to trained Wyoming based crisis counselors. It is free and confidential.
If you or someone you know is in immediate danger of harming themselves, please call 911.