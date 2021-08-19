County commissioners and library board members met this week for a relatively unheated discussion about books — a conversation made possible because they silenced those who have been so outspoken about book choices at the library.
Those voices, the commissioners decided, had had plenty of opportunity to be heard. It was their time to get down to business.
For the most part — and to their credit — commissioners appeared to agree that those protesting book choices at the Campbell County Public Library hadn’t followed the proper procedure. Rather than take their outrage to the library board, they went to the commission first.
So it is in the summer of our discontent at the Campbell County Public Library when the library can’t seem to unlock the doors without someone protesting. First it was anger that the library promoted its LGBTQ teen collection during Rainbow Book Month. Then it was threats made to a transgender magician who felt forced to cancel her performance. Now it’s protests over books in the teen area of the library about sexuality.
We consider it much ado about nothing — especially when considering that if a teen is seeking information, it’s much better that they do so in credible books in a library than relying on a bunch of trash that is easily accessible by everyone of their cellphones.
We believe that libraries, like government, should always err on the side of openness. One person’s viewpoints, however well intended, should not infringe on another’s.
Nonetheless, it put commissioners in a predicament.
The Campbell County Commission must walk a tightrope as it deals with its boards. It appoints dozens of people each year to 24 boards. Those boards help the five commissioners conduct county business. Without the efforts of those board members — and all are unpaid for the countless hours they contribute — the commissioners would have to double or triple the amount of work that they do. And since the commissioners are paid, county taxpayers would be footing the bill.
That’s the tightrope. If they micro-manage, the commissioners end up running off the hard-working people they need to do the volunteer work. But if they ignore complaints brought to them, they lose the confidence of the public.
In this case, the commission seems to be on the right track.
For decades, the library has had in place a policy by which people can challenge books. It is seldom used, but it is used by people questioning whether a book is appropriate in the library. In looking at the challenge, library officials weigh the concerns of the complainant as well as the overall interests of the population at large that it serves.
There have been only a few challenges over the years, and only one in 25 years has made it as far as the board. That means the library staff has taken seriously the complaints made by its patrons.
Before anti-gay protesters began raising their voices at county commission meetings, they should first have tried the avenue open to them. It leaves one to wonder their true motive: removal of the books they found offensive, or publicity.
Maybe not so strangely, some of the books that have been questioned can’t be read if they were to be challenged because they are missing from the library — perhaps permanently so, the staff speculates. Not only would that be the wrong way to approach the matter, it would be theft, which someone surely should certainly pray forgiveness for.
The library board and staff have worked tirelessly over the years to build the library as a place for information, education, entertainment, fun and camaraderie. We are confident they will make the best choices possible for the three book challenges that have been made this week.
Until they’re needed, the commissioners should sit back and let their boards do their jobs.
Gillette News Record
Aug. 14