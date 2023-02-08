It would be hard to live in Casper for any length of time and not benefit from the generosity of Susie McMurry. Perhaps you exercise at the city’s YMCA, which is now housed in a clean, well-equipped building. Perhaps your children go to the Boys & Girls Clubs of Central Wyoming, which is stocked with technology and activities for both children and teens. Or maybe you received care at Wyoming Medical Center, which underwent a major renovation and improvement project a decade ago.

All of these places, and many others in Casper and Wyoming, were supported by Susie McMurry. She gave generously during her life and helped lead fundraising campaigns that encouraged others to give generously as well. She contributed in ways large and small. While we witnessed the capital campaigns to construct gleaming new buildings here, she also quietly assisted individuals. A family whose car had broken down and couldn’t afford to pay for repairs. An upstart nonprofit that needed a boost.

