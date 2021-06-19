In keeping with the slogan “Wyoming powers the nation,” the state will be the site of a new nuclear power plant — with the Jim Bridger Power Plant near Rock Springs being one of the four proposed locations.
As county and city leaders are preparing to make their pitch to decision makers, one thing that is abundantly clear to us is the fact that Sweetwater County is the best location for this kind of energy project.
The Jim Bridger Power Plant is located close enough to Rock Springs for workers to easily travel to, while far enough away to not impact residents should a problem develop at the plant. Along with easy access to Interstate 80 and railroad services, the location is also close to the uranium mine at Lost Creek, near Bairoil, giving it a close source of fuel that can easily be transported.
Beyond this, Sweetwater County offers an abundance of opportunities to keep workers occupied during their off hours, as well as a world-class community college that could help train the next generation of Wyoming’s energy workers. With a three-hour drive, they can even enjoy the metropolitan offerings found in Salt Lake City.
Sweetwater County is the only logical choice for this nuclear plant. We hope our leaders can sell that fact.
Green River Star
June 10