To my fellow Wyoming residents,
I have recently come across several articles saying that Bill Gates is intending to build an experimental miniaturized reactor in our state (e.g. CNBC’s article “How Bill Gates’ company TerraPower is building next-generation nuclear power”). The information I was able to glean from these articles gave me grave concern.
My biggest concern is that this reactor uses metallic sodium in its primary coolant loop. As a brief background, most nuclear reactors have a “primary” and “secondary” coolant loop. The primary loop runs through the reactor core, cooling it and transferring the thermal (heat) energy to the secondary loop via a heat exchanger where it can be turned to steam to drive a turbine and produce power. In theory this is a good idea as sodium can be heated to a much higher temperature than water, and so the thermal efficiency is improved. In practice there are many potential problems.
The concerns I have about a sodium-cooled reactor are:
1. Sodium is an excellent neutron absorber and becomes intensely radioactive. In the Operation Crossroads tests in the 1940s when a 20 kiloton device was detonated in seawater, the surviving ships that had been sprayed with that seawater could not be boarded to retrieve samples because the intense radioactivity of the sodium would have killed anyone tasked to board the vessel.
2. Metallic sodium will combust spontaneously in air, especially at elevated temperatures. Thus any leak in the primary coolant loop will start an intensely radioactive fire with unknown, but potentially dire, consequences.
3. Metal-cooled reactors must be kept critical (running) at all times to avoid the coolant solidifying. When the Soviets used a lead-bismuth-cooled reactor in their Alpha-class submarines, emergency shutdowns would disable the reactor permanently. Thus there is a strong incentive for any operator to ignore precautions in the interests of not permanently disabling the reactor.
4. It is possible that the intense decay heat of the sodium would keep it liquid for a time, however that means that any failure in the secondary loop would cause the decay heat to build up with potentially catastrophic consequences. This is similar to what caused the reactors at Fukushima to melt down. The article claims that passive cooling solves this problem, but in my opinion this claim needs to be rigorously examined by experts with no ties to Bill Gates or his money.
5. Sodium is extremely water-soluble and is taken up by all forms of plant and animal life, including humans. Cesium fallout is considered some of the most dangerous simply because it chemically mimics sodium.
Nuclear energy can be a good substitute for fossil-fuel power generation. There are modern designs that are efficient, clean, reasonably safe, and produce waste that is significantly less dangerous than previous reactors.
However, before any approval of a sodium-based design using highly enriched fuel and atypical neutron moderators, I would strongly encourage the Governor and any other responsible officials to bring in outside experts on nuclear reactor design who have no conflict of interest to thoroughly examine the details of the design and all safety features.