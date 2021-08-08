Some weeks ago, I arrived back at my house, shell shocked by the cost of filling up my tank and buying a couple of bags of groceries. In the mailbox was a notice from the county assessor. My property taxes increased by 15%.
I called the assessor. Why, I asked, did my property taxes skyrocket? He politely asked whether I had any data showing the 15% increase incorrect.
Yes, I said. I do. The cost-of-living increase for our Social Security checks was a measly 1.3%.
Then, I read a report issued by Laramie County Community College’s Center for Business and Economic Analysis, titled “Tax Capacity in Wyoming.”
LCCC researchers examined Wyoming tax rates in comparison to other states and assured our legislators that “there is capacity within Wyoming’s current tax rates to be increased without placing the state outside of normal ranges for its likely comparator states.”
The report advised legislators this “capacity” should be “accessed” to help Wyoming deal with its current fiscal challenges and to fund government and social services. It concluded that “given current earnings of individuals and households, and the overall cost of living, there is some capacity for its citizens to absorb increases in tax rates.”
I did a word search through the document. No mention of words like “poverty,” “food insecurity,” the “elderly” or “senior citizens.” Seemed odd to me that an economic analysis of whether Wyoming taxpayers have “the capacity” to pay more taxes would not consider people living in those categories.
For starters, among the 444,653 adults residing in Wyoming, 91,462 are senior citizens, the ones who received that 1.3% partial contribution to the actual cost-of-living increases they have experienced.
LCCC’s report didn’t consider the “capacity” of 10% of Wyoming’s population who live below the poverty line, the 12.2% who are perpetually “food insecure” or the single mothers raising children in a state with the highest male-female wage gap. The Wyoming Food Bank of the Rockies did what researchers should have done. It counted more than 20,000 Wyoming children and 14% of seniors living hungry and in poverty.
LCCC didn’t measure their capacity to pay more taxes. Nor did the study measure the tax capacity of retired public employees a decade after the Legislature terminated their cost-of-living increase altogether. However, one might conclude from the report that the state does have “the capacity” to restore that COLA.
To make matters worse, the analysis was conducted before the current onslaught of inflationary price increases severely impacting the pocketbooks of middle and low-income families. Gasoline prices are up some 50% from their $2.18 level of a year ago and expected to increase another 10 to 20 cents per gallon by the end of August.
The USDA reports what it calls “a head-turning increase in the price of eggs, fish, poultry, and meat (4.4%), as well as milk and other dairy products (3.8%).” Earlier this month, the Labor Department announced a 0.9% increase in the price of all consumer goods from May and 5.4% over the past year. This was the sharpest 12-month inflation spike since June 2008.
All of this is happening to elderly folks who have little capacity to increase income to meet increased costs. It’s happening to working families as lawmakers refuse to increase minimum wages while denying workers the right to collectively bargain for wage increases. And it’s happening to fixed and low- to middle-income homeowners whose out-of-control property taxes are based on the bidding war among buyers in a real estate market where there is little available housing.
The LCCC analysis does include a caveat. “The data examined suggest one final, important note. This analysis and the findings of this policy brief should not be considered in a vacuum.”
While it is true Wyoming needs to find additional revenue, legislators must recognize that the capacity to pay additional taxes is not universal. The elderly and low-wage-working people are not only without the capacity to endure additional taxation, they need tax relief.