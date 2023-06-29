Easy come, easy go. Such is the legacy of the 35-year name change for Armory Park in Lovell, which was renamed Constitution Park in 1988 and changed back to Armory Park last week.
In 1987-88, 200 years after our United States Constitution was written and the ratification process begun, communities across the U.S. were asked to do something meaningful to commemorate the Constitution’s bicentennial.
Councilwoman Dorothy Nelson enthusiastically suggested naming a park in town Constitution Park, and the town council chose Armory Park as the recipient of the name change, perhaps because of the military significance of the park area adjacent to the Wyoming National Guard armory.
The name change wasn’t particularly controversial, and the change was made with little discussion by the council. Given the many commemorations of the Constitution around the nation that year, it seemed at the time like a great idea.
Except that the name change never really stuck. Most folks continued to call the park Armory Park, which certainly has caused confusion, especially for newcomers. If you were asked to attend a picnic at Constitution Park, even decades after the name change, longtime locals might not have known what you’re talking about if you used the official name.
Of course, this produced a dilemma for our newspaper, as well. When announcing an event, say, the Mustang Days volleyball tournament, we’ve always had to ask ourselves whether we should write the location as Constitution Park — the official name — or Armory Park, which virtually everyone called the location.
The town of Lovell faced the same kind of issues as the owner of the park.
Finally, perhaps weary of having to explain the name over and over again, the town administration and council last week put on the council agenda changing the name of the park back to Armory Park, passing the motion to do so with almost no discussion. It was simply time.
In a way, it’s a relief, as anyone trying to explain the name or location to someone who has heard dueling names can now just go with one name — Armory Park.
So welcome back, Armory Park. You never really left us. And like the rock star Prince, you won’t have to be referred to as “the park formerly known as” Armory Park anymore.
Now about Yellowtail Reservoir vs. Big Horn Lake … It’s been nearly 60 years for that one.