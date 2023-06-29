Easy come, easy go. Such is the legacy of the 35-year name change for Armory Park in Lovell, which was renamed Constitution Park in 1988 and changed back to Armory Park last week.

In 1987-88, 200 years after our United States Constitution was written and the ratification process begun, communities across the U.S. were asked to do something meaningful to commemorate the Constitution’s bicentennial.

Tags

comments powered by Disqus