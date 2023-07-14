Purcell, Tom (opinion columnist)

I dream of the day I will be 100% debt free!

I took on debt fairly early in life, when I borrowed money to help cover the cost of my Penn State degree.

Tom Purcell, creator of the infotainment site ThurbersTail.com, is a Pittsburgh Tribune-Review humor columnist. Email him at Tom@TomPurcell.com.

Tags

comments powered by Disqus