Not all conspiracy theories are created equal. The same people who pride themselves on rigorously insisting on the facts—ideally, explained in the dulcet tones of an NPR anchor—are happy to embrace conspiracy theories supportive of their own worldview.

This is why the idea that Russian disinformation on social media influenced or even decided the 2016 election has gained such purchase, even though a new study finds, unsurprisingly, no evidence for it.

Rich Lowry is a syndicated columnist. Follow him on Twitter @RichLowry.

