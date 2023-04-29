Kerry Drake mug2

Kerry Drake

It takes a special kind of cluelessness for an elected official to post a fire graphic on Facebook under an article about a Casper abortion clinic opening after someone tried to burn it down.

That’s the most generous reason I can offer for such baffling action. A much more disturbing explanation is that it’s a menacing call from the mayor for more violence in his city.

The Drake’s Take is a weekly column by veteran Wyoming journalist Kerry Drake, and produced by WyoFile.com, a nonprofit news organization focused on Wyoming people, places and policy.

