There’s a persistent narrative in Wyoming that the coal industry’s ills can be laid at the feet of the federal government. If we could just remove unnecessary regulations and red tape, this thinking goes, the industry would be fine.

But the facts don’t back up this argument. If the federal government was truly to blame, you’d expect coal sales would correlate to the administration in office. There would be bigger declines during Democratic administrations and better fortunes during Republican ones.

