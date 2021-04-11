Time marches on and so do we.
As the managing editor of the Laramie Boomerang, there have been changes planned, anticipated, in the works, and sometimes unexpected. Some have been welcomed; others have garnered (me) the equivalent of a rap on the knuckles with a wooden ruler wielded by a parochial school nun.
Now there will be another change. Judy Knight who has been contributing a weekly Sunday column on the history of Laramie, is cutting back the frequency with which she will be writing her columns. In fact, over the past month or so, several of the history columns have been penned by others Judy asked to fill in for her.
Instead of a weekly column on Sunday, Judy’s column will be appearing every other week. Excluding this Sunday — in which I am re-running a column of hers from Sept. 6, 2020 — her next new column will appear April 18.
From that point forward, I am contemplating what will run in its place the alternate Sundays. One of the goals I have long desired for the Boomerang is to have a page on religion, faith and values. This may be that opportunity to put that into place.
Why that topic? Although I consider myself an atheist (or in polite society, a ‘secular Jew’), I have long respected our nation’s religious heritage. The fact that I question the belief of a higher power, for me, is irrelevant. What does matter is that religion is a key factor in the lives of many, and here in Laramie, as well as elsewhere I have lived, that remains a constant.
Yes, numbers of people who profess a faith, belong or at least attend church has dropped from a high as 70% during and in the immediate intervening years since World War Two, to a recently announced new low of less than 50%.
Yes, there is a growing alienation — actually, make that animosity — towards evangelical Christianity, which now appears (in the minds of many) intertwined with right-wing nationalism; and yes, there are those who delight in the falls from grace by leaders who commit sins while preaching others to refrain.
Yes, there are those who point out the grifters, who preach one thing, about the rewards of heaven, all the while living in luxury.
But yes, there are those people of faith, who live the life of walking in the light of God, and I have been fortunate (blessed, maybe?) to meet these people; in some cases, to have them in my life. My wife, My Wanda, is one of them. There are others, too, with whom I have kept in contact with over the years. There have been occasions when these and other people of faith have come to my aid and comfort. I have met those who have been brought to their knees, who managed to get back up, all through their faith, and there have been those rare moments when through my reporting, there are those who told me I led them to God (and for Christians, to Jesus).
It is for these people, many of them you reading this, that for the time being, at least, I am introducing a page on religion, faith and values on the Sundays that we do not run a history column. Let’s celebrate the good aspects of religion, faith and values.