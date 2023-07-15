I wasn’t that angry. On a scale from 1 to 10, I was probably a 2. I felt like I was having a discussion and expressing my concern.

The person on the other end of the phone line said, “When you draw your sword, you leave a long shadow.”

Pennie Hunt is a Wyoming-based author, blogger and speaker. Her email address is penniehunt@gmail.com.

