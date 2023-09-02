A church official is playing the victim in a free speech lawsuit against the University of Wyoming, but just because a judge ruled in his favor doesn’t mean Todd Schmidt’s targeted protest of the first transgender woman to join a campus sorority hasn’t caused harm.
U.S. District Judge Nancy Freudenthal decided Schmidt, an elder of the Laramie Faith Community Church, did not harass or discriminate against UW student Artemis Langford, as defined by federal law.
The judge granted a preliminary injunction keeping UW from punishing Schmidt for singling out Langford on a sign displayed at a table he rented in the UW student union’s breezeway last December.
“God created men and women,” the sign proclaimed, “and Artemis Langford is a man.”
Dean of Students Ryan O’Neil asked Schmidt to cover Langford’s name, and he refused to comply until she threatened to call campus police.
UW has the duty to safeguard Langford and other trans students harassed because of their gender identity, a class protected under federal law. Schmidt’s sign sparked negative reactions to not just Langford, but all transgender students.
Freudenthal ruled there was no evidence presented that Schmidt’s actions caused Langford to suffer academically.
It’s not directly related to Schmidt’s lawsuit against UW, but the public should know Langford has endured hateful reactions since she joined the Kappa Kappa Gamma sorority last fall.
Langford was pounced on by right-wing media outlets, ridiculing, denouncing and misgendering her. Anonymous sources repeated unfounded allegations that Langford was a sexual predator pretending to be a woman to harm her sorority sisters. She never resided in the sorority house.
Langford described to WyoFile her concerns. “What if someone comes up to me?” she recalled thinking. “Or what if someone tries to harm me?”
Did Schmidt need to name Langford? Freudenthal ruled it was necessary for an “earnest debate” on an important public issue, but Schmidt could have stated his religious belief that he opposes any transgender woman belonging to a sorority without singling out Langford.
In May, the world’s best-known transgender celebrity, Caitlyn Jenner, called her “a perverted, sexually deviant male” on Fox News.
UW’s initial response to the debacle was tepid, raising questions about how seriously the university took the matter until influential parties began to complain.
UW President Ed Seidel sent an email to the university community three days later, noting Schmidt’s interactions with students were “not in obvious violation of UW policies.”
Two days after that email, Seidel sent another. “While freedom of expression is cherished on this campus and across this nation, a line was crossed when a student was harassed by name,” he wrote. “This is something we will not tolerate on this campus, and this action speaks to that key principle to which we adhere at UW.”
Seidel likely figured out which way the wind was blowing when he received a letter from an alumni group asking him to ban Schmidt from tabling in the union.
According to court documents, the group recounted other instances of Schmidt yelling at students and questioning their sexual identity — a charge he denies. The president was told the group would resign from alumni memberships, withhold donations and refuse to return to the campus for future activities.
The same day the alumni letter arrived, O’Neil notified Schmidt about his year-long ban on reserving a union table. She explained that an investigation by UW’s Equal Opportunity Report and Response Office concluded Schmidt’s history of harassing LGBTQ students over the past 17 years and his naming Langford were the only reasons for suspending his tabling privileges, not his speech or religious views.
Despite the administration’s initial wavering, UW’s response to the lawsuit contained some excellent arguments, including the fact the breezeway is a limited public forum, and the university has the power to control who uses it. There is no inherent “right” to have a table; it’s a privilege that can be yanked for bad behavior, like violating UW regulations.
In granting the injunction, Freudenthal ruled Schmidt made his case that he was “irreparably harmed” by UW violating his right to free expression and that he is likely to win if the case goes to trial. It’s a difficult decision to accept for many people who know the harm Langford has experienced, at least partly because of Schmidt’s actions.
UW said it will abide by the ruling while deciding whether to continue fighting the lawsuit. But throwing in the towel now is a response UW can’t afford, given the anger of alumni, students and other groups about what’s transpired.
Six KKG members filed a lawsuit in May against Langford and the sorority. U.S. District Judge Alan Johnson threw out the suit last week because the “sisters” didn’t make a valid claim against the defendants.
Freudenthal’s injunction is only temporary while the lawsuit winds through the court system. If the case continues, at some point another judge could look at the same evidence and conclude that Langford was illegally discriminated against and harassed by Schmidt.
UW still has a solid defense, and it needs to continue. It’s unacceptable for any university to waive its solemn duty to protect its most vulnerable students from harm.
Let the news come to you
Get any of our free email newsletters — news headlines, sports, arts & entertainment, state legislature, CFD news, and more.Explore newsletters