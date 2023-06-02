Polman, Dick (2021, Cagle columnist)

If my math is correct, the 2024 Republican presidential contest is starting to look like the Marx brothers’ stateroom scene.

Right now I count nine or 10 active or explorative candidates: criminal defendant/convicted sexual abuser Donald Trump, South Carolina Sen. Tim Scott, ex-South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley, Gov. Ron DeSantis of DeSantistan, former Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson, hangman’s noose escapee Mike Pence, beach meme Chris Christie, New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu, and loony tech bro Vivek Ramaswamy. And maybe Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin, who knows.

