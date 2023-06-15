Reagan, Michael (2020, color)

Michael Reagan

Oil money, oil money.

When you have as much of it as Saudi Arabia has, it can buy a lot of things — including a sacred American sports institution like the PGA.

Michael Reagan, the son of President Ronald Reagan, is an author, speaker and president of the Reagan Legacy Foundation. Send comments to reagan@caglecartoons.com and follow @reaganworld on Twitter.

Tags

comments powered by Disqus