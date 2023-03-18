I came home empty-handed. I had anticipated this shopping trip for a week. It was going to be a day of shopping alone. Me time. My enthusiasm created adrenaline just thinking about this shopping spree.

I went to all of my favorite stores. I tried on clothes. Nothing seemed to fit me right. I went to shoe stores. There wasn’t a pair that I wanted to bring home. I even went to my favorite home stores where typically pillows, plants and pots excite me. None of them did. My enthusiasm and adrenaline faded.

Pennie Hunt is a Wyoming-based author, blogger and speaker. Her email address is penniehunt@gmail.com.

