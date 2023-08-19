“What are you up to today, Mom?” I asked.

“Well, I have the vacuum cleaner out. I need to vacuum the living room.”

Let the news come to you

Get any of our free email newsletters — news headlines, sports, arts & entertainment, state legislature, CFD news, and more.

Explore newsletters

Pennie Hunt is a Cheyenne-based author, blogger and speaker. Her email address is penniehunt@gmail.com.

Tags

comments powered by Disqus