In a story published in the Laramie Boomerang on April 26, Jasmine Hall’s exploration of perspectives on Wyoming gun laws was really well-balanced. What stood out for me was the comments from Sen. Ogden Driskill, R-Devils Tower, on the “Wyoming Way.”

Driskill says that most people that grow up in Wyoming are familiar with firearms, own and use them responsibly. This seems accurate. At the same time, Wyoming has about twice the deaths by gun as the per capita U.S. average — 13.6 compared to 25.9 per 100,000 for Wyoming.

Jeffrey Olson is a retired Laramie resident and former social work professor at the University of Wyoming and Oglala Lakota College on the Pine Ridge Reservation in Kyle, South Dakota.

