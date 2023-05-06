In a story published in the Laramie Boomerang on April 26, Jasmine Hall’s exploration of perspectives on Wyoming gun laws was really well-balanced. What stood out for me was the comments from Sen. Ogden Driskill, R-Devils Tower, on the “Wyoming Way.”
Driskill says that most people that grow up in Wyoming are familiar with firearms, own and use them responsibly. This seems accurate. At the same time, Wyoming has about twice the deaths by gun as the per capita U.S. average — 13.6 compared to 25.9 per 100,000 for Wyoming.
I listen to the 1950-60s Gunsmoke radio show once in a while. Every man who wanted respect wore a pistol like he wore a hat or boots. Because the show revolved around Marshall Dillon, lots of gunplay and killing were portrayed. It was legal to shoot and kill someone if the other drew first. Some of the characters in the show were gunfighters, men who earned a reputation by legally killing other gunfighters with reputations. The line between gunfighter and outlaw was a thin one. The good guy gunfighters were lawmen — Matt Dillon and Wyatt Earp. The bad guy gunfighters were outlaws — Jesse James and Billy the Kid.
Driskill’s portrayal of this part of the “Wyoming Way” romanticizes the past as much as Gunsmoke does. He and Kenneth Lankford, Wyoming State Shooting Association president, both point to responsible gun ownership as foundation of the Wyoming way. “Lankford spoke of his extensive training when it comes to firearms, and has passed that down to his family.” This makes total sense. The story then goes on to discuss what Langford calls the “safety aspect.”
There is a romantic vision of the homeowner standing inside his doorway protecting his family and property — hence the fight over gun rights. That this focus on gun rights is based in fear is seldom addressed. On the frontier, the settler was wary of strangers. Matt Dillon always got off his horse before approaching someone’s house and it was common to be met with a pointed gun. Once he identified himself the homeowner lowered the gun. The fear of the “other” was part of frontier life.
Gunsmoke writers were really creative in coming up 300-plus plots revolving around the conflict between the “law of the West” and “The Rule of Law.” Matt Dillon embodied the eventual triumph of the “Rule of Law” as part of the transformation of the frontier. And this eventual triumph did not use Second Amendment arguments to support gun rights. It was not about gun rights, it was about civilizing how humans resolve conflict to create a safe community. In this perspective, civilizing a community is seen in how we address and lessen the prevalence of fear.
Driskill and Langford seem to be adopting the romantic version of the Wyoming Way and resisting the “moral of the story” in Gunsmoke — the “Rule of Law” is the future. They support fear based gun ownership and a world that no longer exists, if it ever did. Driskill romanticizes his youth and guns within it in saying, “virtually every vehicle had a rifle in the back window and an unlocked pistol on the seat with shells in them.” I’m not sure how keeping a loaded pistol on the car seat is an example of responsible gun ownership, but perhaps that was another time.
Langford and Driskill argue that it is in the structures of larger society we find the source of problems with gun use — TV, software, the education system, and cultural beliefs originating outside of Wyoming. They miss the outlaw part of gun culture and myth of the wild west that contributes to mass shootings and the proliferation of semi-automatic weapons.
There is a huge difference between the typical responsible Wyomingite who owns long guns for hunting and pistols for self-protection and who teach their children well; and those who are fascinated with the potential energy of a weapon designed to kill people, who gain strength and identity from constant handling of such weapons.
How Wyoming moves itself legislatively to more deeply establish the rule of law as the means to resolve conflict is up in the air. We can keep the focus exclusively on gun rights or we can include discussion of gun rights in the focus on creating communities where we trust in the rule of law because each of us embodies it. I don’t see how we can do both — hold onto a mythical past and create safe communities.
Jeffrey Olson is a retired Laramie resident and former social work professor at the University of Wyoming and Oglala Lakota College on the Pine Ridge Reservation in Kyle, South Dakota.