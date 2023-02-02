A tectonic cultural shift happened to society over the last few years; there’s no going back.
We’re not talking about politics or pandemics. Society has entered the Zoom era, a time when technological fantasies embodied in “The Jetsons” cartoons and “Star Trek” have come to life for everyday citizens with decent internet access.
One positive of Zoom is the average person’s ability to engage in local, state and federal government. Video conferencing makes government by and for the people a revolutionary reality. The Wyoming Legislature should embrace it.
The widespread adoption of video conferencing was a monumental change, like the steam engine, and it has shifted the way we work, where we live, how we receive medical care, how we learn, our ability to participate in democracy.
To be historically accurate, the Zoom era could just as well have been deemed the Gegenschein-Fernsprechanlagen era after the first public “visual phone system” that was invented in Germany back in the 1930s. Despite its long existence, video conferencing didn’t become the new standard until the mother of invention, necessity, required it during the COVID pandemic.
Now, instead of our elderly parents and grandparents dragging themselves to the doctor, risking new exposure, they can virtually meet from home. Telehealth has changed medicine forever, especially for those living in rural communities.
Since 2021, in Wyoming Legislative committee meetings, citizens have been able to participate and testify from afar via Zoom. This is far more logical than braving a 430-mile one-way drive to Cheyenne on slick roads. The recent decision by some Republican leaders to restrict remote testimony in two important House committees is damaging to democracy. There is concern from committee chairmen about the challenges of managing the flurry of extreme opinions. But that is a miniscule downside to ensuring that an increasingly extreme Legislature hears more from the voices of all Wyomingites.
Ending virtual testimony further tilts the playing field in favor of groups who can afford lobbyists, and to those who live close to the Capitol. Progress is never perfect, but when it comes to the Zoom era, there’s no putting the genie back in the bottle. Our local and state government must continue to embrace virtual technology to make Wyoming better for everyone.