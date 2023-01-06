Most of the time, growing up, our mother would spend without conscience so we could have a “nice Christmas.” Then, our father would pay the consequence, in January. So, one year he wrote this poem: “Christmas comes but once a year. That’s what brings my heart to cheer. Susie and Sally get all the thrills. But, all it brings to me is bills.”
Growing up, I learned what life is like after Christmas. Money was a big problem, draining what was left of our joy. So also were hurt feelings; envy crept in as we compared our gifts to others. So also was the cold weather, although it was not as cold in Denver as it is in Laramie. Finally, after Christmas, was the inevitable return to school.
Now that I am much older, I realize that life isn’t a series of fulfilled expectations. But, life has seasons. Our joys come and go and sometimes reappear in different ways. That’s why I know “There is life after Christmas.” It is a life where we can feel difference between hope and expectation, both new problems and new possibilities, and a life where we can welcome the sun each day.
This Christmas, a friend of mine taught me how to live through depressing days. Just before the big celebrations, my friend caught COVID. She didn’t know where. She didn’t know when. But, she did know the cost of isolation for 10 days. As a rugged Wyoming woman, with the style of Mardy Murie, my friend did her best to be resilient. When I asked her “How did you manage with COVID during the holidays?” She replied: “I want to see what I can learn from this.”
There was life before Christmas. There is life after Christmas. And, it’s not just New Year’s Eve. But, the life that is breathed through our spirits can give us reason for joy all year long.
When resilient ones look beyond “the winter of our discontent,” they say:
“Only that day dawns to which we are awake.”—Henry David Thoreau.
“You can’t solve a problem on the same level you created it.”— Albert Einstein.
“Ask, and it will be given you; seek, and you will find; knock and the door will be opened…”— Jesus
“The wonder of the world, The beauty and the power, The shapes of things, Their colors, lights, and shades These I saw.”— Mardy Murie, Moose, Wyoming.
Yes. There is life after Christmas, and the signs of it are all around.
Rev. Dr. Sally Palmer, a retired instructor at the University of Wyoming and pastor of 47 years, is a leader in contemplative prayer and the Wyoming Interfaith Network.