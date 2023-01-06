Most of the time, growing up, our mother would spend without conscience so we could have a “nice Christmas.” Then, our father would pay the consequence, in January. So, one year he wrote this poem: “Christmas comes but once a year. That’s what brings my heart to cheer. Susie and Sally get all the thrills. But, all it brings to me is bills.”

Growing up, I learned what life is like after Christmas. Money was a big problem, draining what was left of our joy. So also were hurt feelings; envy crept in as we compared our gifts to others. So also was the cold weather, although it was not as cold in Denver as it is in Laramie. Finally, after Christmas, was the inevitable return to school.

Rev. Dr. Sally Palmer, a retired instructor at the University of Wyoming and pastor of 47 years, is a leader in contemplative prayer and the Wyoming Interfaith Network.

