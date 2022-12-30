The year is almost over, and the first impulse for many of us might be to say “good riddance.” For most people, 2022 hasn’t exactly been easy. We started the year still dealing with the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic. Russia’s invasion spurred gas prices to levels that many found difficult to afford. We experienced the worst inflation of the past 40 years. Mundane parts of public life were infected with politics and strife.

But despite the economic challenges and the polarizing issues, we managed to get through it all. And there was a lot of good in our state along the way.

Tags

comments powered by Disqus