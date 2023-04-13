By any measure, this has been an especially harsh winter. As Wyomingites, we are used to snow in April, wind that can knock you over and suffering through four seasons of weather in a single day. But this one still stands out.

We’ve endured mega-storms, massive snow drifts and temperatures so low that it hurts to venture out. As this editorial is written, streets in Casper are so full of snow that driving for groceries seems like a risky proposition. The city even enlisted private contractors to help its own beleaguered road crews.

